The Wolves star saw his team eliminated from the Skills Challenge.

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards participated in the Skills Challenge as the No. 1 draft pick team alongside Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. The team was eliminated from the first round of the event during the relay portion. A big reason for that was Edwards shooting left-handed on his three-point shots. Predictably, fans took to social media to troll Edwards who missed all of his three-point shots.

Anthony Edwards shot everything lefty 🤔 Reggie Miller wasn’t feeling it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/K8FcI0MmqM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

Anthony Edwards shooting lefty 😂 pic.twitter.com/DigqEyPa6p — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 18, 2024

“Anthony Edwards with the lefty 3”

pic.twitter.com/iM2d8Yc1RN — TheWarriorsHouse (@GSWarriorsHouse) February 18, 2024

Anthony Edwards bricks three straight threes lefty in the Skills Challenge 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/cgQrztokUs — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 18, 2024

Anthony Edwards wasn't lying about going lefty 🤣pic.twitter.com/Dedg3L4jIk — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 18, 2024

Obviously, Anthony Edwards is not a left-handed shooter so he was kind of trolling everyone during the Skills Challenge. But Edwards had said prior to NBA All-Star Weekend that he was going to be shooting all his shots left-handed due to a practice competition he had against Wolves teammate Mike Conley Jr.

The event was won by the Indiana Pacers team comprised to Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. While fans had a mixed reaction to Edwards shooting left-handed, current TNT announcer Reggie Miller was not a fan of his antics.

Edwards is also set to participate on Sunday at for his second NBA All-Star appearance. It's likely he'll shoot all his shots left-handed as well. Edwards has continued his ascent as one of the NBA's top young stars, with a funny sense of humor as well.

This season for the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has been averaging 26.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 38.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.