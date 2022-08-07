Look at Anthony Edwards out here literally breaking rims

Through just two short years in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has made it known to the rest of the league that his is a skilled scorer. He averaged 21.3 points per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season, and he got his points in a variety of ways. Whether is was dunks, skilled layups, or his jumpshot, Edwards had everything going for him last season.

Edwards is still just 21 years old, and has tons of room to improve as he continues his career. And while Edwards is a skilled scorer at all three levels of the floor, it’s clear that he is most comfortable finishing around the rim. Whether it be explosive dunks or acrobatic layups, Edwards has always been a natural scorer at the rim.

Everyone knows Edwards is one of the most explosive dunkers in the NBA by now, and he has proved his skills in NBA contests pretty often early in his career. It looks as though Edwards dunks may have become even more ferocious this offseason, though. Edwards recently uploaded a video of himself dunking on his Instagram in which he ended up destroying the rim of the hoop in the process.

The rest of the NBA has to be shaking in their boots wondering how on earth it was possible for Edwards to become an even better dunker. If the rim can’t take his forceful slams, you can bet opposing defenders aren’t going to be able to do much either. As Anthony Edwards continues to highlight his improvements this offseason, it’s clear that players from all around the league could be in trouble if they get in his way this upcoming season.