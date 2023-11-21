The Timberwolves will have to find a way to replace Jaden McDaniels' defensive production, following his latest injury update

There are many reasons a neutral NBA fan can probably point to as to explain why the Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a 10-3 start and currently hold a first-place lead in the Western Conference standings. Anthony Edwards has taken another step towards superstardom, Rudy Gobert is an elite rim protector and the pieces are just starting to fit better with more time on court together.

But there is an X-factor that cannot be ignored. Jaden McDaniels is a defensive workhorse who can get overshadowed by Gobert and big-time scorers like Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. More people might start noticing his impact now, however, following the latest bit of unfortunate injury news.

“Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels has suffered a Grade 1 right ankle sprain and is expected to return in 2-3 weeks, the team has announced,” ClutchPoints NBA posted on X. This update confirmed fans' worst fears, which crept up to their gut following the ominous words of head coach Chris Finch.

How Jaden McDaniels' injury affects the Timberwolves

“It'll probably be a week or so, but we'll get some tests today,” he told KFAN's Paul Allen, via Joe Nelson of Sports Illustrated. McDaniels is averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting nearly 38 percent from 3-point range in 11 starts this season, but it is his impressive defense that makes him the unsung hero in Minnesota.

This past Saturday, the 23-year-old clinched a win for the Timberwolves by applying incessant pressure on New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram in the final possession of the game. He suffered his ankle injury just two nights later in a home victory over the New York Knicks.

The molten-hot Wolves, who have emerged victoriously in nine of their last 10 contests after a 1-2 start, still have the firepower to survive Jaden McDaniels' absence. But this is a significant loss. They will immediately be put to the test Wednesday night when the Philadelphia 76ers invade the Target Center.