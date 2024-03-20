On Monday evening, Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards submitted his entry for the NBA's dunk of the year by absolutely posterizing Utah Jazz power forward John Collins in a play that quickly went viral in NBA social media circles. In fact, so vicious was Edwards' dunk that both the Timberwolves star and Collins had to go back to the locker room shortly thereafter with injuries sustained on the play.
Over the years, Edwards has accumulated to comparisons to none other than legendary Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan, as some fans see similarities in the freakish athleticism supplemented by beautiful footwork and skill between the two guards.
If Chris Broussard's cellphone is any indication, it seems that Jordan himself sees the similarities as well.
“I reached out to the GOAT today,” said Broussard on FS1's First Things First, referring to Jordan and not who some would argue to be the GOAT, LeBron James (via First Things First on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter). He agreed. If Jordan says there are similarities, then there are similarities.”
Endorsements don't get much more ringing than one from Michael Jordan himself. In fact, so frequent were the comparisons between Jordan and Edwards that an internet rumor, that's really more like just a meme, has emerged in recent years that Edwards is actually Jordan's long-lost son.
In any case, at just 22 years old, fans should expect Edwards to produce even more Jordan-esque highlights over the next decade or more.