After leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 114-104 victory over the Utah Jazz and throwing down an epic dunk over John Collins Monday, Anthony Edwards was added to the injury report before Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Edwards is dealing with a left middle finger dislocation/sprain, via Timberwolves PR on X (formerly Twitter).
Edwards' dunk was the primary subject of discussion after Monday's game. This injury concern is obviously far from ideal, however. In fact, it was Collins who exited the game due to an injury after the moment.
The hope is that both players are okay, of course. Minnesota would love for Edwards to play on Tuesday as they will enter the contest with the same exact record (47-21) as the Nuggets. This is not a must-win affair but it is important nonetheless.
So is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?
Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. Nuggets
Edwards is listed as questionable for Tuesday night. Minnesota does not want to risk further injury by rushing him back. If Edwards proves he's ready to go, however, he will add a huge boost for the team against the defending champions.
Edwards referred to the dunk as the “best” of his career, via ClutchPoints. But it ultimately left both Edwards and Collins battling injury concerns.
Overall, Edwards has enjoyed a terrific season. He's helped the Timberwolves remain at or near the top of the Western Conference for a significant portion of the 2023-24 campaign. The 22-year-old is also expected to receive MVP consideration.
Edwards is currently averaging 26.6 points per game on 46.7 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting. The Timberwolves superstar, who is in his seventh season in the NBA, is also recording 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per outing.
There is no question that Minnesota would not be where they are without him. Some people around the NBA world questioned whether or not the Timberwolves would remain in serious postseason contention after Karl-Anthony Towns went down with an injury. But Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Minnesota's depth have answered the call.
MVP conversation on Tuesday?
Nikola Jokic is also in the MVP conversation. Edwards can increase his odds of winning by out-dueling Jokic on Tuesday if he is made available.
Edwards and Jokic are joined by stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP debate. There is not a clear favorite for the award at the moment.
Edwards deserves to be in the conversation amid his outstanding year. His ability to help the Timberwolves continue to play a competitive brand of basketball despite Towns' absence is admirable.
As for the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, though, the answer is maybe.