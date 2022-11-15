Published November 15, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Rudy Gobert era in Minnesota hasn’t been off to the best of starts. The Minnesota Timberwolves, after making the postseason last year after winning 46 games, have been one of the league’s chief disappointments, as they have had considerable difficulties integrating Gobert alongside the Timberwolves core led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell.

Nevertheless, the Timberwolves’ ambitions for this season remain high. Before making any snap judgments and trading away an integral member of their core to try and salvage their season, the front office will look to acquire potential improvements on the margins. And the Timberwolves appear to have done just that after they signed scoring forward AJ Lawson to a two-way contract.

Per Shams Charania:

“The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing forward AJ Lawson on a two-way NBA contract, agents Jim Tanner and Elias Sbiet of Tandem told @TheAthletic @Stadium . Lawson has averaged 22.3 points through G League games for College Park, expects to join T’Wolves for Wednesday vs. Magic,” Charania wrote.

Lawson went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft after three solid years in South Carolina. During his collegiate playing days, the 6’6 forward averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 41 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from deep.

In four G-League games this season, however, AJ Lawson seems to have elevated his game up a notch, posting the aforementioned scoring numbers on insane efficiency, and now, his efforts have been rewarded with a chance to play his first NBA game.

The Timberwolves signed the 22-year old forward earlier in the offseason, but waived him before the regular season began. Perhaps Lawson’s improvements in the G-League would allow him to stick with an NBA roster this time around, and who knows, he could provide the Timberwolves the wing depth they need to supplement the Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Anthony Edwards-led core.