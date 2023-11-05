Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is happy with Minnesota's increased effort on defense this season, as seen in their win over the Jazz.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Utah Jazz on Saturday while rocking their brand new city edition jerseys for the first time in the 2023-24 season. The inaugural night for these jerseys was a huge success, as Minnesota knocked off Utah by a final score of 123-95. Of course head coach Chris Finch reacted fondly to his team’s efforts, especially on the defensive end.

Timberwolves' defensive consistency in full display

The Timberwolves have made the defensive end of the court their priority coming into this season. Through five games, the Wolves have held their opponents below 100 points four times. Rewind to the 2022-23 season, the Wolves had a total of four games holding their opponent below the century mark. Having already matched their total from a year ago, Minnesota has a chance to build off this great start.

When asked about his team's focus and attention to detail on the defensive end, Chris Finch shared how defense has become the team's identity.

“You're just not gonna win unless you guard. Coming into this season, we just knew, with our lineup, that [our identity] had to be defense. It had to be defense and it had to be big,” Finch shared.

Big is certainly a fitting word to describe the 2023-24 Timberwolves. Through five games, they have won the rebounding battle each night. This season marks the first time in franchise history in which Minnesota has out-rebounded their opponent in five consecutive games to start the year. Their efforts on the glass have been a massive contribution to building such an unbelievable defensive identity to start the year.

Needless to say, if the Wolves continue to defend this way, they will have a serious shot at winning 50-plus games this season. With everything that went wrong last year, a lot seems to be going right this season. Unlike in 2022-23, they are healthy, defending and rebounding. Now the main question will align with their offensive success. Regardless, the Timberwolves should be thrilled with their 3-2 start to the season.