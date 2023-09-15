Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards appears to be happy with his supporting cast. Although the Timberwolves had their struggles a year ago en route to an early playoff exit, Edwards is doubling down on endorsing teammates Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Edwards was recently asked which of the two big men he would rather see traded.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Neither one, man. I like all my teammates,” said Edwards, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “I love them. They're my brothers. I wouldn’t trade neither one of them.”

While Edwards may insist that things are all good in the locker room between himself and his teammates, last year's on-court results certainly left a lot to be desired.

While Anthony Edwards put up career highs across the board and established himself among the upper echelon of NBA shooting guards, Towns and Gobert were unable to establish synergy, with the spacing issues that many pundits saw coming the second the team traded for Gobert coming to fruition in real time.

The result was a five-game playoff exit at the hands of the eventual champion Denver Nuggets after surviving the play-in game round. Whether or not Anthony Edwards is truly at the level where he can carry a flawed roster on a deep playoff run remains to be seen. However, most Timberwolves fans would agree that the roster he's currently playing alongside isn't necessarily built to win in the near future.

Still, if anyone eventually sounds the trade alarm on either of the two big men, Edwards is saying all the right things to make sure he will steer clear of the controversy.