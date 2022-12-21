By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Despite missing the services of the tandem of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to defy expectations and win all their last three games. A big reason for their recent success is the play of Anthony Edwards, who is seemingly taking more of a table-setter role for the Timberwolves, particularly in terms of running pick-and-rolls, per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Anthony Edwards ran more pick-and-rolls than D’Angelo Russell only four times in their first 29 games, per

@SecondSpectrum

Over the last two games:

-37 for Ant, 22 for DLo

-42 for Ant, 29 for DLo

Big change for Minnesota empowering Point Ant.

In the last three Timberwolves games, Edwards has averaged 27.7 points and 9.0 assists per game. Everyone knows that Edwards can get a ton of buckets on any given night, but it was his assist production that is turning more heads. He is only averaging 4.5 assists per game so far this season, but he’s doubled that in the last three Timberwolves outings. It gets more intriguing when you consider the fact that Minnesota did not have either Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns in any of those games.

The Timberwolves know they have to be a bit more creative on offense to mitigate the impact of the absences of Towns and Gobert, and increasing the playmaking chores for Edwards appears to be doing the trick for Minnesota. The Timberwolves don’t run a lot of pick-and-runs this season, relatively speaking, but they will have to stick to their recent offensive template while it’s working.