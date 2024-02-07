Monte Morris has a new home!

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons are working towards finalizing a trade that would send veteran point guard Monte Morris to the Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., and a second-round pick appear to be en route to Detroit as part of this trade. The second-round pick going to Detroit is in 2030, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morris, 28, had emerged as a serious trade option for the Timberwolves in recent days due to the team's need to find reliable play behind Mike Conley Jr. Currently 35-16 on the season, Minnesota finds themselves in a four-way tie for first place in the Western Conference.

Both Milton and Brown had become afterthoughts for the Timberwolves after the team signed them this offseason. Due to their contending status in the West, Minnesota has decided to dump these contracts in favor of a contributing veteran, whose salary will provide financial relief in the offseason.

Recently making his debut in a Pistons uniform after missing the first three months of the 2023-24 season due to a right quadriceps injury, Morris now heads to a playoff-caliber team before hitting unrestricted free agency in the summer.

In the six games he has played in Detroit, Morris has averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor. Morris has always been known for his reliable play at the point guard position, as he has posted a career 4.9-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Over the span of his seven seasons in the NBA, the veteran guard has averaged 10.4 points and 4.0 assists per game.

For the Pistons, Morris was expected to be moved before the trade deadline due to the fact that he is on an expiring $9.8 million contract. This trade comes just hours after Detroit acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz. With Morris gone, the Pistons have opened up more minutes for their young backcourt, consisting of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and rookie Marcus Sasser.

A total of 16 players now reside on the Pistons' roster after acquiring Milton and Brown for Morris, likely signaling further moves coming from Detroit ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.