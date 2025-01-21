Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid found himself at the center of controversy during the team’s narrow 108-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The exchange, which unfolded late in the game as Jaren Jackson Jr. prepared to take a free throw, showcased the growing tensions between Reid and a vocal fan in Memphis.

The fan repeatedly taunted Reid from the sidelines, shouting, “Hey, you mad? Hey, you mad buddy? We don't care about you being mad!” Reid, visibly frustrated, responded, “I'll smack the sh*t outta you.”

Instead of backing down, the fan escalated the interaction, challenging Reid with, “Yeah, come out with it then! Come on! Try me buddy!” He then turned to a companion sitting nearby, mockingly stating, “Trey, he gonna smack me. He said he’s going to smack me.”

Naz Reid's dominant performance overshadowed by Timberwolves loss to Grizzlies

The verbal back-and-forth drew attention, but Reid remained focused on his performance, delivering an exceptional game for Minnesota. The Timberwolves center led all scorers with 29 points, adding eight rebounds and one assist. His efficiency was on display, shooting 11-for-20 from the field and connecting on five of his 10 three-point attempts.

Despite Reid’s standout effort, the Timberwolves were unable to secure the win, dropping their second consecutive game of the season. The team now holds a 22-21 record and faces mounting pressure to regain their rhythm after recent setbacks.

The heated exchange with the fan added another layer of drama to an already intense game. Memphis, known for its passionate fan base, has often been a challenging environment for visiting teams. Monday night was no exception, as emotions ran high on and off the court.

Minnesota will look to regroup quickly as they conclude their two-game road trip with a Wednesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (23-20). The game, airing nationally on ESPN, presents an opportunity for Reid and the Timberwolves to turn the page on Monday’s loss and focus on building consistency.

While Reid’s response to the fan showcased his fiery personality, his on-court performance underlined his importance to the Timberwolves. The team will undoubtedly lean on his contributions as they navigate the challenges of the season.