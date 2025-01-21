With 12.4 seconds remaining, the Memphis Grizzlies led by two points and had a chance to seal the victory. However, a missed shot gave the Minnesota Timberwolves one final opportunity. Anthony Edwards dribbled up the court but missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Grizzlies held on to secure a 108-106 win after a dominant fourth quarter.

It’s the second time in the last eight days that Anthony Edwards has missed a go-ahead basket against the Grizzlies.Per ESPN Research, Edwards is now 0-12 on go-ahead or game-tying field goal attempts in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime in his career. This marks the second-most misses without a make by any player since Edwards entered the NBA in the 2020-2021 season. Only LeBron James has more attempts without a make (0-19) during that period.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves coming up short against the Grizzlies again

Although he missed the game-winning shot, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32 points, while Naz Reid contributed 29 points and eight rebounds. Rookie guard Rob Dillingham set a career high with 15 points, and Jaden McDaniels recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, while Desmond Bane added 22 points. Ja Morant contributed 19 points and seven assists as Memphis secured its fourth win in the last five games. Jackson also led the team with 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves built a 16-point lead late in the second quarter, taking a 54-43 advantage into halftime. Edwards contributed 10 points in the second quarter, finishing the half with 22 points.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies coming back from down 16

The Grizzlies were down 95-86 midway through the fourth quarter but surged back with a 11-0 run, fueled by Jackson, to take a 106-100 lead with 2:20 left. Memphis iced the game by knocking down all nine of their free throws in the final 4:14.

Memphis, now 16-5 at home, overcame a 16-point deficit in the first half. For Minnesota, it marked their biggest blown lead of the season.

Ja Morant made his return to the lineup after sitting out Friday's dominant win over San Antonio due to right foot soreness. Morant has missed 18 games this season due to various injuries.

In recent matchups, the Timberwolves have tasked Jaden McDaniels with guarding Ja Morant, but they made a change on Monday. Anthony Edwards took on the primary assignment. Though Edwards is shorter than the 6-foot-10 McDaniels, his 6-4 frame and athleticism allowed him to challenge Morant effectively.

Ultimately, Memphis and Morant came out on top thanks to his timely baskets in the final quarter.

The Timberwolves played without starting point guard Donte DiVincenzo, who is sidelined indefinitely due to a left big toe sprain. This marked his third consecutive missed game.