Minnesota Timberwolves fans have been forced to adjust their outlook for the 2022-23 season. A 3-0 deficit to No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets meant that any slim hope for a surprise run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs were basically defunct. This dwindling campaign quickly became all about young star Anthony Edwards.

The 21-year-old hinted that he was ready to be the face of the franchise after an electric 41-point performance on the road in Game 2 which he then followed up with another strong showing in Game 3. But his calling as the Minneapolis Messiah may have all but been confirmed by his clutch play in Sunday night’s Game 4, 114-108, win. Former teammate Patrick Beverley seemed to think so.

After incomprehensibly blowing a double digit lead in regulation, the Wolves almost collapsed again at the end of overtime. The Nuggets went on a 6-0 run to make the score 109-108 in Minnesota’s favor. Edwards squashed all of the momentum with a beautiful crossover on Aaron Gordon and a subsequent 3-point dagger that ensured the Timberwolves would see another day.

The always expressive Beverley witnessed the epic moment in real time and had a lively reaction, via antman type beat. He then reiterated an extremely bold take that appeared maybe a smidgen less absurd and premature following Ant-Man’s heroic feat.

“I was expecting people to call me crazy, and I told them he could be the next Michael Jordan,” Beverley said on the Pat Bev Podcast with Rune.

If the comparison turns out to be true (obviously enormous if), then Anthony Edwards might have just had his 63 points vs. Celtics showing to firmly announce himself among the NBA’s active greats. Edwards, who played with Beverley last season, has credited the veteran point guard with instilling confidence in him. It has been on full display versus Denver so far.

He will look to further solidify his rise to superstardom when the Timberwolves go back to the Ball Arena for another must-win Game 5 on Tuesday.