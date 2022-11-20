Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After a rather rough start to the 2022-23 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are starting to get it together. Sure enough, Rudy Gobert couldn’t be any happier for his new team.

The Timberwolves won their third straight game on Saturday after taking down Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-109. Anthony Edwards led the way for Minnesota with 25 points on top of five rebounds and five assists, while D’Angelo Russell was sensational as well with 19 points and seven dimes.

While Gobert didn’t get a lot of touches offensively, he was crucial in anchoring the painted area on his way to 13 rebounds in the game.

Following the win, the Frenchman took to Twitter to share his delight. After all, not only are they back to .500 with an 8-8 record, but they also appear primed to climb the Western Conference standings.

“3 in a row. Let’s keep building,” Gobert wrote on Twitter.

The Timberwolves have been labeled as the biggest disappointments to start the season. When they traded the farm for Rudy Gobert in the offseason, expectations were high that they’re going to compete for the title. However, that wasn’t the case at all, as they started the season with a 5-8 record. It even looked so bad when they endured two three-game losing streaks.

Fortunately, it seems the team has turned a corner and starting to click. They’ve got some great wins in their streak, as they beat the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic as well.

The challenge for Minnesota now is to maintain the momentum they have now, though there’s certainly plenty of reasons to be optimistic about that.