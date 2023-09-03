The Minnesota Timberwolves are circling the wagons in preparation for what could be a 2023 campaign for the ages. With Rudy Gobert holding down the fort inside the paint and beyond, the former Defensive Player of the Year is feeling confident heading into 2023.

The Timberwolves and their fans are currently watching the evolution of star guard Anthony Edwards at the FIBA World Cup overseas. Longtime defensive stalwart Patrick Beverley offered his take on Edwards that will fire up Minnesota fans everywhere.

Now Gobert has revealed his take on expectations for the 2023 season. While it's well known that Karl-Anthony Towns and Edwards are among the most dynamic and threatening offensive players in the NBA, the team's defense could stand to improve.

Gobert laid out the plans in a recent interview that has been making the rounds among NBA fans.

“I think we have the potential to be really really good,” Gobert said.

“I think we’re going to have a good training camp. Build good habits. I think we have the potential to be a top two defensive team. And I don’t need to talk about how talented we are offensively. If we come in with the mindset of doing whatever it takes to have the team win and holding each other accountable while doing that, I think we’re going to have a surprisingly really good year.”

It's been a summer of growth for Gobert this offseason as he has worked to add a three-point shot to his repertoire for Team France in the FIBA World Cup. After the team's lackluster performance against Latvia, it appears as if something has awakened deep inside of the defensive ace at center for the Timberwolves.

As the offseason continues, the challenge will be for Gobert and the rest of the team to harness their raw emotions into a solid work ethic, in time to make another run at the playoffs in 2023.

With Gobert and the rest of the Timberwolves' talent and track records, it appears as that is exactly what they will do come this October.