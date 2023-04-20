A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Despite putting up a formidable fight in Game 2 on Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves still fell to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, 122-113. The Wolves are now in a deep, deep hole down 0-2 in this NBA Playoffs opening-round series.

The silver lining here is that the series now shifts to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, they could be without star big man Rudy Gobert after the three-time Defensive Player of the Year popped up on the injury report yet again ahead of Friday’s contest.

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Nuggets

According to the Timberwolves PR account on Twitter, Gobert is currently considered questionable to play in Game 3. The three-time All-Star is still dealing with a nagging back injury, that has forced Minnesota to include him on the injury report over the past couple of games. The good news is that Gobert has been able to play through the pain, and this should be the case again on Friday.

It is worth noting, however, that Rudy Gobert is not fully healthy at the moment. Battling reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic at full strength is already a gargantuan task in itself, and Gobert will have an undeniably tougher time in trying to match up against the Nuggets superstar with an ailing back. Nevertheless, he has no other choice.

In other injury news, the Wolves have also listed Jaylen Nowell as questionable due to a left knee injury. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels both remain out for Minnesota.