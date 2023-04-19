A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are now looking to bounce back from their Game 1 humiliation at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Wolves just had no answer to Nikola Jokic and Co. on Sunday, with the Nuggets cruising to a wire-to-wire victory that ended with a final score of 109-80.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, they could be without one of their most important players for Game 2 on Wednesday. This is after three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 2.

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Nuggets

The bad news for Timberwolves fans is that officially, Gobert is listed as questionable to play due to back spasms. The silver lining here is that the 7-foot-1 big man was also tagged as questionable in Game 1, but he was able to suit up. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the same should be the case again come Wednesday night.

In other injury news, Jaylen Nowell has been tagged as questionable as well because of a knee problem, while both Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid are out for Game 2.

The big one, however, is the injury status of reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, who is now also considered questionable to play due to a sprained right wrist. The Nuggets superstar looked fine in Game 1, finishing with a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double with six assists and a steal in just 29 minutes of play. Much like Gobert, however, it would be a complete shock if Jokic ends up sitting out Wednesday’s all-important clash. No other player was on the injury report for the Nuggets, which proves that they have a relatively clean bill of health in this opening-round series.