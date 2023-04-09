Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

In a rather shocking turn during the Minnesota Timberwolves-New Orleans Pelicans game on Sunday, Rudy Gobert got heated with Kyle Anderson and threw a punch at his teammate. Sure enough, it surprised a lot of people and sent the whole NBA Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Based on the videos circulating online, Gobert and Anderson were having quite the animated discussion and it was clear tempers were flaring up. Moments later, the Frenchman was unable to hold himself back and punched the 29-year-old forward before they were separated by teammates and the coaching staff. What’s unclear, however, was the reason for their intense discussion on the bench that led to the altercation.

Despite the fact that the full story of what transpired between the two is unknown, many were quick to criticize Gobert for his actions. After all, you don’t punch teammates when you’re having a heated discussion. Many called the big man “soft,” while others simply mocked him for it.

“Gobert soft af lmao,” a critic commented. Another one said, “Get Gobert up outta MN, soft.”

A third Twitter user couldn’t help but highlight how much Gobert is hated, at least with the Timberwolves: “This is why everyone hates Gobert.”

“Can’t believe Wolves traded their future for Gobert,” another critic said, referencing the massive haul the Timberwolves gave up to acquire the Stifle Tower from the Utah Jazz.

Here are more reactions to the punching incident:

According to the latest updates, Rudy Gobert has been sent home following the heated and physical exchange, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. It remains to be seen if the Timberwolves will take further action to discipline their center, but whatever they end up doing, what happened is definitely a bad look for the team.