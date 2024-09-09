It's no secret that Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert and Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green do not like each other. Draymond has talked smack about Gobert on national television while the two also got into a wild scuffle last season where Green put the Frenchman in a chokehold.

Gobert has said in the past that the beef is more one-sided and it does feel that way given how petty Draymond can be. Regardless, Gobert's latest move has NBA fans dreaming of a fight between the two.

The DPOY linked up with UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane to do some sparring:

Of course, fans brought Draymond into the picture:

This is obviously all speculation but it's hilarious. The reality is Draymond Green is the one who typically instigates the beef with Rudy Gobert. He did so last month before Team USA faced France in the Gold Medal Game at the 2024 Olympics, saying he might just sit right behind the French bench:

“I need to talk to Rudy Gobert,” Green said before adding, “I'm this close to wearing both of my gold medals.”

The beef between the two actually stems back to 2019. That year, Gobert was snubbed from making the All-Star Game and broke down in tears discussing it. Green saw that as an opportunity to clown the big man:

“I guess I should cry too… no Charlotte?” Green wrote on X.

Then in 2022, he took another shot at Gobert:

“One thing I can assure you, if I didn't make it this year I wasn't gonna cry,” Green said to TNT's studio crew. “I 100 percent assure you that. It has to be Rudy, I mean, the man cried on national television when he didn't make the All-Star team, thank God he made the next three.”

Gobert really hasn't been that involved in this beef but after Green punched then-teammate Jordan Poole, he saw that as an opportunity:

Green of course copied that exact tweet when Gobert punched Kyle Anderson during a team timeout.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green face off in 2024-25. That first meeting will be on December 6.