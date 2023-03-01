There is no doubt in Shaquille O’Neal’s mind that Anthony Edwards is an amazing player. However, for the NBA legend to consider the Minnesota Timberwolves star as a “great” player, Ant-Man needs to show that he can consistently be the guy for Minnesota.

O’Neal shared as much in his latest appearance on NBA on TNT when the crew were discussing the Timberwolves’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers legend used Jeremy Lin as an example who had one great season but failed to live up to the hype years later.

To Shaq’s point, a lot of NBA players today can have a great campaign on the right situation and if given the opportunity, but the real challenge is being able to sustain it.

“I think he’s a fabulous player but you have to be great for a long period of time. We all remember Jeremy Lin, what happened to him?” O’Neal said, via ClutchPoints.

For what it’s worth, it’s definitely a bizarre comparison considering that Anthony Edwards has been brilliant ever since he came into the league and has been improving every year in his first three seasons so far. There shouldn’t have been a comparison in the first place, especially since Jeremy Lin’s situation was different as well.

But it’s definitely easy to see what Shaquille O’Neal wants to say. He is basically challenging Edwards to maintain his dominant play for years, and only then he could say whether he’s truly great or not.