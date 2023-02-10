The Minnesota Timberwolves dealt D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the most intriguing trades in the NBA leading up to the deadline on Thursday. Although Russell’s contract situation was the driving force behind the deal, as he was set to become an unrestricted free agent, Russell and Rudy Gobert reportedly had a ‘broken’ relationship in Minnesota.

Timberwolves beat write Jon Krawczynski made an appearance on Dan Barreriro’s radio show on KFAN in Minnesota on Thursday, and explained the pained relationship between the two stars.

“There was this perception that D’Angelo Russell was very frustrated with Gobert and didn’t seem as open to working with him or trying to find a happy medium as maybe some of the other players were trying to do, to make what has so far been a disappointing trade, try to make it work somehow,” Krawczynski told Barreriro.

“The team has had issues incorporating Rudy Gobert, figuring out how to play with him, things like that. D-Lo wore those issues on his sleeve. He was very frustrated, often, with Rudy, with him not being able to catch some passes, with him missing layups and bunnies near the rim, with his offensive struggles this season for the Timberwolves. That frustration was palpable within the Timberwolves locker room.”

After being acquired in a blockbuster trade last year, Gobert has really struggled for the T-Wolves this season, and his lack of chemistry with Russell has apparently had a huge impact on his miserable first season in Minnesota.

“Rudy knew that D’Angelo Russell was not in his corner. Rudy’s a sensitive guy, he’s a perceptive guy, so I don’t think any of that was lost on him,” Krawczynski finished.

The Wolves sent Russell to the Lakers in a three-team trade, which saw them receive Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second rounders.

Rudy Gobert said he was excited to have Mike Conley on the team, and it looks like both he and D’Angelo Russell will benefit from no longer playing on the same team.