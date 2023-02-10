The injury replacements for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have officially been announced and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards, and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have received the nod to go to Salt Lake City on Feb. 17.

Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam named All-Star reserve replacements. pic.twitter.com/UcsfLHoQJq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2023

Fox, Edwards, and Siakam will be replacing Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This will be the first career All-Star Game for Fox and Edwards.

Fox is an elite finisher that reaches the rim at a breakneck speed. Averaging 24.2 points and 6.3 assists per game this season, his talent has been a bit overlooked. Especially as he’s averaged at least 21 points per game over the past four seasons.

Nonetheless, thanks to his excellence in the clutch helping lead the Kings to a third-place record, Swipa is finally getting his flowers.

Edwards, who previous said that he was more surprised Fox wasn’t named as an All-Star than that he wasn’t, is one of the most popular players in the league. He’s also put his leadership on display during the absence of All-Star big man Karl Anthony-Towns. The downhill scorer is averaging career-highs of 24.7 points and 1.7 steals per game while keeping Minnesota in the playoff hunt.

Siakam is making his second All-Star appearance and the first since the 2019-20 season. A dynamic forward, Siakam’s development has been rapid and remarkable. The seven-year veteran is averaging 25.0 points, 8.o rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season despite playing in a stacked starting lineup.