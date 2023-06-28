Over the course of the next few days, a lot of money will be spent in the league as teams look to secure the services of players in NBA free agency. A lot of players are going to get paid as they reap the benefits of the hard work they've put in through the years. At the same time, however, teams are also going to need to make some tough decisions on players they feel are no longer part of their future plans. As it turns out, this is the case for Taurean Prince of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the Wolves had decided not to guarantee Prince's $7.4 million contract for this coming season. It was ESPN's NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski who first broke the news on Twitter, and apparently, it was also only at that time when the 6-foot-7 forward learned his fate. Prince took to Twitter to share his honest reaction to learning about becoming a free agent on social media:

Taurean Prince found out from Twitter that he was going to be a free agent after the Timberwolves declined to guarantee his contract for next season 😬 pic.twitter.com/OZiEz0j2pU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

Unfortunately, it appears that the Timberwolves failed to inform Taurean Prince of their decision on his contract ahead of time. It wasn't until Woj dropped the news that Prince realized that he will probably be playing elsewhere this coming season.

Prince, 29, isn't exactly a star, and he will now hit the free agency market looking to secure a new deal with, possibly, a new team. There will probably be a few squads out there that will be interested in acquiring his services, but until he is able to pen a new deal, his future in the NBA will be clouded with uncertainty.