The Minnesota Timberwolves add some backcourt depth behind Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards by signing with former New York Knicks guard Trevor Keels. Moreover, this signing reunites the Wolves with the former Duke standout, whom they waived in 2023. While the team already has many serviceable guards on the roster, such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a little more depth couldn't hurt, especially for a title contender.

Per reports, the “Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with Trevor Keels,” as shared by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype on X, formerly Twitter.

“The 21-year-old guard previously played for the New York Knicks and spent last season with the Iowa Wolves where he averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 assists per game,” the report continued.

The Timberwolves' signing

The Knicks selected Trevor Keels with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 Draft, then he signed with the Timberwolves who waived him after a few weeks. Afterward, he spent a good chunk of time in the G League, where he put up decent scoring numbers.

While the Wolves may not need backup scoring from the guard position, it couldn't hurt to get more depth. Keels might not see the floor next season, particularly on a title contender.

He might need to expand his skillset to defending other guards, especially since the Western Conference has a variety of terrific guards who could pose problems to the Wolves, like Ja Morant or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Additionally, the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic gave the Wolves headaches in the playoffs, taking the Conference Finals in five games. They didn't have enough bodies at the one- and two-spots to throw at the Mavericks duo, who can both run the offense and score.

Still, the Wolves might need another connector-type player with high basketball IQ, who makes the right plays on the court without putting up mind-blowing numbers. They did lose Kyle Anderson to the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade that also netted the Bay sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

Moreover, Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' lead guard, but they would rather preserve the 36-year-old's legs for the postseason. Perhaps Keels can compete for minutes as his backup during the regular season.

Mostly, they'll have to rely on Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to carry them on offense, while Rudy Gobert proves why the Wolves acquired him two seasons ago.

Outlook

The Timberwolves remain one of the title favorites out West, and signing role players like Trevor Keels might be the only roster changes they need. Can Anthony Edwards finally earn Magic Johnson's respect by winning his first NBA championship?