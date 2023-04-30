David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to salvage a poor start to the season and qualify for the playoffs. They had to go through the play-in to do so, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first play-in matchup and then knocking out the New Orleans Pelicans to grab the eighth and final playoff spot. Although they were dispatched in five games against the Denver Nuggets, one of the biggest takeaways from that series was Anthony Edwards’ emergence as a legit superstar in this league. The Timberwolves are going to have to turn the attention to NBA Free Agency soon, however. It’s imperative that the Timberwolves re-sign two of their free agents in Naz Reid and Jaylen Nowell.

Naz Reid

Originally undrafted, Naz Reid is set to become one of the top targets on the NBA free agent market. He’s without a doubt one of the Timberwolves free agents they need to re-sign. He is one of the best backup centers in the NBA and his absence was clearly felt during their postseason play. It’s not clear whether the team will stay with the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert duo, but in any case Reid is someone who will fit alongside one or both players.

This season Reid had a career year to the tune of 11.5 points per game and 4.9 rebounds with shooting splits of 53.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 67.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He’s only 23-years-old and has room for improvement. He will assuredly cost the Timberwolves a hefty penny in free agency but need to pony up to keep a key piece on the roster and show fans that this team is serious about competing.

Jaylen Nowell

Jaylen Nowell has become one of the top second round steals from the last couple of seasons. He’s seen his role increase over the first three seasons of his NBA career and now as a fourth-year player he emerged as one of the Timberwolves most valuable bench players. He is also set to become an unrestricted free agent after both parties were unable to agree on a contract extension. While Nowell isn’t completely irreplaceable, keeping solid role players and continuity goes a long way towards establishing respectability and keeping the locker room together.

This season, Nowell also had a career-year to the tune of 10.8 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists with shooting splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 28.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Becoming a more efficient three-point shooter is one of the next steps for Nowell to become even more valuable. He’s had only one season where he’s shot over 33 percent from the three-point line. That comes with work and repetition though, it’s something he can without a doubt accomplish.

The Timberwolves also have Austin Rivers set to hit unrestricted free agency as well. Rivers can be a serviceable guard off the bench capable of providing offense but he was used only sparingly as the season went on and is most likely headed for his next destination. They have some decisions to make on end of the bench guys like Nathan Knight, Luka Garza and Matt Ryan but the duo of Naz Reid and Jaylen Nowell should be the top priorities for the Timberwolves in NBA free agency.