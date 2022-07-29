Timberwolves reunite Rudy Gobert with former Jazz teammate

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed forward Eric Paschall to a one-year contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski. This is a notable deal since Paschall and newly acquired Rudy Gobert were teammates with the Utah Jazz.

On paper, this profiles as simply a depth move for the Timberwolves. Paschall started his NBA career in 2019 with the Golden State Warriors. He spent two seasons with the Dubs and posted fairly impressive numbers. Paschall averaged 14 points per game in 2019-2020 over the span of 60 games. In 2020-2021, he averaged 9.5 points per contest.

However, his production dipped in 2021-2022 with the Jazz. He averaged just under 6 points per game on 48.5 percent field goal shooting. It should be noted that he only averaged around 12 minutes per contest.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert is one of the biggest trade acquisitions of the offseason so far. The veteran big man spent his first 9 NBA seasons in Utah with the Jazz. Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the faces of the franchise. But Utah continuously faltered in the postseason which led to them deciding to break up the duo. Gobert is now ready to help the Timberwolves make a deep postseason run.

Last season, Gobert averaged over 15 points per game. Additionally, he grabbed just under 15 rebounds and tallied 2 blocks per contest. His rim protection and rebounding prowess are vital to his success.

As for Eric Paschall, he could be one of the more underrated signings during NBA free agency. His scoring ability will benefit the Timberwolves if they give him enough playing time. Minnesota has high aspirations heading into the 2022-20223 season with their revamped roster.