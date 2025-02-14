MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves are showing their depth in the face of adversity, and at the heart of it right now is rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. In a 116-101 victory over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference on Friday night, Shannon’s relentless energy and fearless play proved instrumental in a statement win.

The Timberwolves set the tone early with their defense, holding Oklahoma City to just 24 first-quarter points while erupting for 37 of their own. They forced the Thunder into tough looks, setting the tempo for the night. While the offense struggled at times, the Wolves’ defensive effort, anchored by their No. 6-ranked unit, was enough to keep them in control. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels provided consistent production, but it was Shannon who helped inject a spark on offense when Minnesota needed it most.

Shannon, who has seen increased playing time due to injuries, embraced the opportunity. He attacked the Thunder defense without hesitation, scoring in transition and battling against Oklahoma City’s size. Whether it was throwing his body into seven-footers like Chet Holmgren or drilling a buzzer-beating three to end the third quarter, Shannon played with a confidence that had fans on their feet.

“Just being aggressive in transition—that’s where I’m at my best,” Shannon said. “My teammates and coaches encourage me to do it.”

The Timberwolves balanced attack was evident from the start. Nickeil Alexander-Walker opened the game with a quick three, forcing an early Thunder timeout. Anthony Edwards, despite an off shooting night, set up teammates and delivered one of his iconic dunks on Holmgren that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

“That turnt me up for sure”, said Shannon.

By halftime, the Wolves led 64-56, and Shannon’s impact was undeniable. He is becoming a reliable player for the Timberwolves. His hustle plays, timely scoring, and defensive tenacity helped Minnesota maintain control. Jaden McDaniels, known for his versatility, played a key role as well, crashing the boards and making hustle plays to keep possessions alive.

Shannon’s transition play was on full display in the second half. He pushed the pace, attacked the rim, and provided the relentless energy that Minnesota needed to hold off the Thunder. Some of his highlights included a tough finish over Holmgren and a buzzer-beating three to close the third quarter, pushing the lead to 92-81.

“I feel like I’m feared in transition,” Shannon said with a grin. “Getting downhill is where I’m at my best.”

The fourth quarter saw the Timberwolves continue to assert their dominance. Rob Dillingham’s energetic play off the bench gave Minnesota another boost, and Luka Garza’s physicality in the paint helped maintain the lead. Edwards re-entered the game to knock down a clutch three.

By the final buzzer, the Wolves secured a 116-101 victory, a testament to their depth. Finch praised the young players who have stepped up in recent games, with Shannon’s physicality standing out.

“That’s what we loved about him in the draft—he’s a guy who can stretch the floor, he’s a downhill guy, plays with great physicality on the offensive end,” Finch said. “He’s gonna force the officials to make a call one way or the other… he loves to dunk, and we need that.”

Shannon’s growth has been evident, and his teammates have taken notice, including Edwards, who has talked about the two being close.

“I feel like Ant is the best player in the NBA, and I tell him that all the time,” Shannon said with a smile. “He tells me to keep being aggressive, gives me pointers, and if I’m playing bad, he’ll tell me what he needs from me. I just try to do my best to help him.”

The Timberwolves depth continues to be a revelation, and Shannon is stepping up to the challenge. Whether it’s a fast break, dunk, or fearless drive to the rim, he’s carving out a bigger role on a team that refuses to back down, no matter who’s sidelined.

“We don’t even got everybody,” Shannon said. “And we’re still showing what we can do.”