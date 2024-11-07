ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Bulls Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7 (-114)

Moneyline: -300

Chicago Bulls: +7 (-106)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Minnesota is healthy and that is the biggest thing to remember for this game. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and the rest of the squad are all ready to go. Edwards scores 27.3 points per game while Randle is at 21.4, as well. With the Timberwolves fully healthy, and their stars playing well, they have a great chance to get a road win.

The Bulls could be without some key players. Lonzo Ball is most likely out heading into this game. Along with that, Zach Lavine, Patrick Williams, and Josh Giddey are also dealing with some ailments. Those are players in the starting lineup in Chicago. If just two of those players are out, the Bulls are going to have a tough time winning.

The Timberwolves play some good defense, as well. They allow under 110 points per game, and opponents shoot just 45.7 percent from the field against them. Along with that, opponents shoot 31.3 percent from three against them, which is the third-lowest percentage in the NBA. The Bulls play fast, and they want to shoot the three ball. As long as Minnesota continues playing tough defense, they will win this game.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

Minnesota is a team that can really shoot the three. They are third in the NBA in three-point percentage, and they take the fifth-most threes in the league. Luckily the Bulls do a pretty good job defending beyond the arc. Teams shoot 31.3 percent from deep against them, which is tied for third-lowest in the NBA with Minnesota. Along with that, teams make the 10th-fewest threes per game against Chicago. If the Bulls continue to defend well beyond the arc, they will be able to win this game.

Chicago really struggles in the first quarter. They average the third-fewest points in the first quarter, and they shoot under 40 percent in the quarter. Chicago comes out slow, and it puts them in a lot of trouble for the rest of the game. They are constantly playing catch-up. The Bulls have to play better in the first quarter. If they can start the game off better, the Bulls will be able to win this game.

Chicago has gotten some really good play out of Nikola Vucevic. He is averaging a double-double, and he shoots 54.8 percent from the field. Vucevic is at his best right now, and he is a big reason for their three wins. He needs some help on offense, so if Lavine plays, and Vucevic continues to play well, the Bulls will at least cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are coming off a game Wednesday night, so it is tough to say who will sit, and who will play. The Timberwolves are also a very good team. I am going to work under the assumption that some of the Bulls players end up sitting. I will take the Timberwolves to cover.

Final Timberwolves-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -7 (-114)