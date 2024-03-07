The Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Ohio on Friday to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage FieldHouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Timberwolves will be coming off a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers. They will face a quick turnaround and head east to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will be without star forward Karl-Anthony Towns, after finding out he tore his left minuscus. He is out indefinitely.
The Cavaliers lost 112-101 to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. They trailed 31-28 after the first quarter. Then, they trailed 64-49 at halftime. But the Cavs rallied in the third quarter and led 89-87 heading into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they fell apart in the fourth quarter and could not recover. The Cavs were without Donovon Mitchell again. Additionally, they did not have Evan Mobley, as he was dealing with an ankle sprain.
Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Meanwhile, Isaac Okoro had 17 points. Darius Garland added 15 points but struggled from the floor, shooting 5 for 14. Likewise, Georges Niang scored 13 points. Caris LeVert scored 13 points off the bench. Overall, the Cavs shot just 43.8 percent from the field, including only 22.7 percent from the triples (10 for 44). It did not help that they also allowed the Hawks to shoot 51.2 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from the triples.
The Cavaliers head the head-to-head series 39-26. However, this will be the first meeting of the season between the teams. The Wolves swept the Cavs last season and have won three games in a row. Moreover, they are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Cavaliers, including 4-1 over the last five games at RocketMortgage FieldHouse.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of Fanduel.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Cavaliers Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: -104
Cleveland Cavaliers: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -112
Over: 210 (-110)
Under: 210 (-110)
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT
TV: ESPN, CW43, and Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Timberwolves are 30-30-2 against the spread (heading into the game with the Pacers). Additionally, they are 16-15 against the spread on the road. The Wolves are also 12-10 against the spread against the Eastern Conference. While we wait for the line to appear, it is worth noting that the Wolves may end up being slight favorites. If that is the case, the Wolves are 22-25-2 against the spread when they have been the favorite. Moreover, they are 11-10 against the spread when they have been the favorite on the road. The Timberwolves are also 4-5 against the spread when they have had no rest.
Anthony Edwards was in a strange situation on Monday as he came off the bench. Ultimately, the Wolves may play with his minutes, but he is their best player. Keep an eye on how much he plays on Thursday against the Pacers. The Timberwolves might start him on Thursday and limit his minutes on Friday. The Timberwolves will also look to Naz Reid, Mike Conley, and Jaden McDaniels to add some secondary scoring.
The Wolves will cover the spread if they can win the board battle. Then, they need to contain the Cavs and their numerous scorers.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers will go into this game with a 30-30-2 mark against the spread. Moreover, they are 14-16-1 against the spread at home. The Cavs are 10-9 against the spread against the Western Conference. Of course, if the Cavs do end up as the underdog, they will go into the showdown with a 10-10 mark in that scenario. The Cavaliers are also 3-4 against the spread when they have been home underdogs.
Mitchell will once again not play. Ultimately, they hope they get Mobley back. In the meantime, they have Garland back. He is averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Likewise, Allen is averaging 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. LeVert must continue to produce. So far, he is averaging 14 points per game while shooting 41.8 percent.
The Cavs did not have Max Strus on Wednesday. Now, they hope to get him back. But the player to watch in this game is Dean Wade. He helped rally them from a 22-point deficit on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics by hitting three-pointers left and right. In the end, he finished with 23 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 6 for 9 from the triples.
The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can contain the big guys from the Wolves. Then, they need their secondary scorers to hit the mark.
Final Timberwolves-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
The Wolves will be coming off a game against the Pacers and then traveling on short notice. Ultimately, that gives a huge nod to the Cavs. We're still waiting on the game-time updates for Mobley and Strus. Regardless, their win over the Celtics showed how they are certainly capable of stunning a great team with the players they have. Expect this game to go down to the wire. The Cavaliers find a way to cover the spread at home despite being shorthanded as Twolves struggle without Towns.
Final Timberwolves-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -1 (-110), Over 210 (-110)