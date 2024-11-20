ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Raptors Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -290

Toronto Raptors: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have won their last two games against some solid teams. They have beaten the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, and that have done it with their offense. The Timberwolves have averaged 125.0 points per game in those two games. In those games, the Timberwolves have shot 49.5 percent from the field, and 42 percent from deep. If Minnesota can have another offensive game like that they are going to beat the Raptors.

The Raptors have not played good defensive this season. They are allowing the third-most points per game, so the Timberwolves should not have any problem putting up another high-scoring game. Along with that, the Raptors allow their opponents to take the most free throws per game. Toronto does a bad job staying out of foul trouble, so the Timberwolves should have plenty of chances at the charity stripe. With all that, Minnesota has a great chance for a blowout victory.

Anthony Edwards is the leader of this team. His 28.1 points per game is tied for eighth-highest in the NBA, and he is shooting 42.4 percent from the three-point line. Edwards is having his best shooting year this season, and the Timberwolves are benefitting from it. If Edwards has a good game, the Timberwolves will win.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Toronto has to play better if they want to cover the spread. The Timberwolves may be scoring well in their last two games, but they are averaging 113.9 points per game on the season. Along with that, Minnesota takes the seventh-fewest shots per game this season. Toronto, as mentioned, has not played the best defense this season. However, there is a great chance for them to cover the spread if they can keep the Timberwolves from scoring to much. In fact, if the Raptors can keep the Timberwolves under 115 points in this game, they will be able to cover this spread.

Toronto needs RJ Barrett to have a good game in this one. Barrett leads the team with 23.2 points per game, and 6.5 assists. Barrett was also able to put up a triple-double against the Boston Celtics two games ago, and he had a 39-point outburst in their win over the Indiana Pacers last time out. With Scottie Barnes on the sidelines, the Raptors will need Barrett to continue playing at a high level in order to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are the better team. Toronto just ended a long losing streak in their last game, but I would not expect a winning streak to begin because of that. With that said, the Timberwolves are fully healthy, and that makes them a dangerous team. I will be taking the Timberwolves to cover the spread Thursday night.

Final Timberwolves-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -7 (-110)