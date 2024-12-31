ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year's Eve. It's a New Year's Eve showdown in Oklahoma City as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Timberwolves-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 90-46. This will be the first time the Timberwolves face the Thunder this season. Ultimately, they split the four games last season. The Wolves are 7-3 against the Thunder over the past 10 games, including 4-1 in the past five games in Oklahoma City.

Here are the Timberwolves-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Thunder Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports North, and KSBI

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anthony Edwards led a 16-point comeback over the Houston Rockets earlier this week, showcasing how he could carry the team on his back when needed. Amazingly, it was just what the Wolves needed, as they have been struggling all season, unable to string together consistent wins over a stretch. But they have managed to win three games in a row heading into this game and currently are holding onto the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Shooting from the three-point line has been the strength of the Wolves, ranking 11th from beyond the arc. Yet, that has been one of the few strengths of a team that was capable of much more. Despite having both Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert on the team, the Wolves rank only 22nd on the boards. Additionally, they are only 20th in blocked shots.

This puts more pressure on the Timberwolves to convert their shooting chances. Ultimately, this is where Edwards comes in. When he is on his game, Edwards can be the best player in the world. He led the major comeback against the Rockets but only managed 14 points while shooting 6 for 20 against the San Antonio Spurs, including 1 for 9 from the three-point line. While the Wolves still beat the Spurs, they did not cover the spread.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if Randle and Gobert can box out and win the board battle to prevent the Thunder from gaining second chances. Then, Edwards needs to convert on his chances from the three-point line.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced a 45-point effort against the Indiana Pacers earlier this week, and he continues to power the Thunder to the best record in the NBA. Amazingly, he is averaging 31 points per game and is one of the elite threats in the association. Everything starts with Gilgeous-Alexander, but other players must step up.

Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein must produce on their end and help Gilegous-Alexander put the Wolves away. Overall, Hartenstein has been exceptional on the boards, averaging 12.6 rebounds per game. Williams is averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.

These three players help the Thunder rank 14th in field-goal shooting percentage. While they are not shooting the rock as consistently as they could be, they are still the best team in the NBA at the charity stripe. The Thunder could use better shooting from beyond the arc, as they rank 22nd in three-point shooting. But the Thunder have overcome this by being the top team in turnovers, forcing mistakes from opponents nightly. Also, despite not having a true big man, the Thunder are fourth in blocked shots.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can convert on his shooting chances and stay hot for the Thunder while leading them to victory. Then, they need better production from the triples and to win the board battle against the Wolves to prevent them from getting multiple opportunities.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are 13-18 against the spread, while the Thunder are 19-11-2 against the odds. Moreover, the Timberwolves are 9-7 against the spread on the road, while the Thunder are 8-5-1 against the odds at home. The Wolves are 1-3 against the spread when facing the Northwest Division, while the Thunder are 3-2 against the odds when facing their division.

The Wolves are playing much better recently. But are they ready for the Thunder? I am not sure. Additionally, the Thunder have been destroying opponents lately, winning 3 of 4 games by 12 or more points. I see that happening again as Gilgeous-Alexander has another elite game and continues to put the Wolves on their heels while helping the Thunder cover the spread at home.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: -7.5 (-110)