The Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers square off for game one of the NBA Cup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -375

Portland Trail Blazers: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North, Rip City Television Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are a good team, and they are led by Anthony Edwards. Edwards is scoring 28.3 points per game, grabbing 5.8 rebounds, and dishing 3.8 assists. He is also shooting 47.4 percent from the field. From three, Edwards shoots 45.8 percent. Edwards is making a career-high 5.4 threes per game. It would be awesome to see him record a few more assists per game, but Edwards has the ability to takeover during any game. If he does that on Tuesday, the Timberwolves will win.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers have given up the 10th-most points per game, eighth-highest field goal percentage, and fifth-highest three-point percentage. Because of this, the Timberwolves can be expected to make plenty of shots, especially from beyond the arc. If they get hot from the field in this game, they are going to blowout the Trail Blazers.

Minnesota has given up the fifth-fewest points per game on defense. Teams also struggle to shoot against them. On the season, the Trail Blazers have scored the second-fewest points per game. Portland also has the second-lowest field goal percentage, and the lowest three-point percentage. The Timberwolves should not have any problems keeping the Trial Blazers from scoring in this game.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland needs to keep up on offense in this game. The Timberwolves allow teams to make over 40 field goals per game, which can hurt them at times. They do a great job on defense usually, but that is because they will stop teams from making threes, and they stay out of foul trouble. Portland will get their shots off in this game, they just have to hit them. If Portland can make their shots, and knock down a few from beyond the arc, the Blazers will cover.

Jeremi Grant is the team's leading scorer, but Anfernee Simons is right behind him. The Trail Blazers rely on both of those players to score, and win them games. Deandre Ayton has been averaging a double-double, as well as shooting over 50 percent from the field. These three players are the three best on the team, but they have to pick it up. If they can combine for 55-60 points, the Blazers will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are the better team, and that is going to show Tuesday night. The Trail Blazers are not good enough to put up points against Minnesota, and they are not good enough to stop Anthony Edwards. The only way Portland wins this game, or at least covers the spread, is if they can get a big game from Grant, Simons, or Ayton. I do not see that happening. I will take the Timberwolves to win this game, and cover the spread Tuesday night.

Final Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -8.5 (-112)