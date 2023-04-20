Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Anthony Edwards went full Dwyane Wade as he singlehandedly tried to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their playoff series on Wednesday.

Ant-Man had everyone comparing him to Wade throughout the game, and he just convinced fans more that he is the second coming of the Miami Heat icon when he pulled off a Wade-like turnaround fadeaway jumper late in the contest.

Even better, the shot was so smooth Edwards knew it was just going to come in. It also gave Minnesota the lead at that point after trailing by as much as 21.

“WOOOOOOO” Anthony Edwards KNEW this bucket was good as soon as it left his hand 🗣️pic.twitter.com/knjJU2WTQV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

The Timberwolves ended up losing to the Nuggets, 122-113. They now trail the West’s top seeds, 0-2, as the series shifts to Minnesota.

Despite the disappointing ending to an otherwise brilliant game from Anthony Edwards, NBA fans and Timberwolves faithful are just happy to see the youngster grow right in front of their eyes.

“I agree with Grant Hill. Anthony Edwards definitely has some Wade in him, and it’s on full display right now,” one fan commented. Another supporter said, “There is so much young D-Wade in Anthony Edwards. Just his mannerisms offensively and the way he attacks is so reminiscent of Wade.”

A third commenter said, “Anthony Edwards has legit top five player in the NBA potential man. Automatic bucket with lockdown defense at 6’8. Reminds me of a bigger D Wade.”

“Anthony ‘Baby Wade’ Edwards,” a Twitter user added.

Edwards finished Game 2 with 41 points on 4-of-23 shooting. He also had two rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks–including an epic one on Nikola Jokic. It’s just really unfortunate that the Timberwolves wasted his incredible performance.