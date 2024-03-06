Timothée Chalamet will star in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic. And he would like to reunite with his Dune: Part Two co-star Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic.
A music biopic cinematic universe?
Speaking to NME, Butler seemed enthusiastic about Chalamet's Dylan biopic. “I can't wait for that film,” he said. “I wish I could be on set every day to just watch the magic happen.”
That's when Chalamet revealed he wants Butler in A Complete Unknown. He cited Walk the Line, a Johnny Cash biopic, as a reference as that film included a brief Elvis appearance.
“I wish you were in it!” Chalamet said. “There's an Elvis character in the Johnny Cash biopic. It's really brief, it's very brief, but I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe.”
It's unlikely to happen, though. A Complete Unknown is set to be distributed by Searchlight Pictures, Disney's independent film banner, while Elvis came from Warner Bros. The forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic will be helmed by James Mangold, who's known for directing Ford v Ferrari and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Elvis was Baz Luhrmann's take on the King of Rock ‘n' Roll. Butler starred in the title role and landed himself an Oscar nomination for the performance.
While they may not get to share a music biopic cinematic universe, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler shared Arrakis in Dune: Part Two. The former plays Paul Atreides, the film's protagonist, and the latter plays Feyd-Rautha, one of the film's antagonists.