Timothée Chalamet got brutally honest when talking about his collaboration with Martin Scorsese for Bleu de Chanel.

The Bleu de Chanel ad

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about the Bleu de Chanel ad, Chalamet opened up about the ad. “In this short film, I'm playing sort of a caricature of what my life could be seen as, sort of in a hyper-realized setting, and sort of the publicity requirements that come along with acting,” he said.

Talking about the chance to work with Scorsese, Chalamet said, “One of the highest honors, if not the highest honor, of my career: to get to work with Martin Scorsese in New York. I'm a New York boy—I'm a New York actor. Checking something huge off [the] personal bucket list.”

Timothée Chalamet has worked with some amazing directors in his career. He's starred in films from Christopher Nolan, Luca Guadagnino, Greta Gerwig, Wes Anderson, Denis Villeneuve, Adam McKay, and Paul King. Coming up, he will star in Wonka from Paddington director King. The sequel to 2021's Dune, Dune: Part Two, will be released next spring.

Martin Scorsese is 80-years-old, but he's not slowing down. The director began his feature-length directing career in 1967 with Who's That Knocking at my Door. He has since directed classics such as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

His latest film is Killers of the Flower Moon. The Western epic chronicles the conflict in the Osage Nation after the discovery of oil. Longtime collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in the film along with Lily Gladstone. The film is receiving a full theatrical release on October 20 before streaming on Apple TV+.

While they haven't done a feature film together, hopefully the Bleu de Chanel collaboration is the first of many between Chalamet and Scorsese.