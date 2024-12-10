Timothée Chalamet‘s passion for the New York Knicks isn’t just a recent phenomenon. An old tweet unearthed on Monday revealed the Hollywood star's Knicks fandom stretches back to his teenage years, Uproxx reports. At just 14, Chalamet won a contest hosted by former Knicks players Landry Fields and Andy Rautins, securing tickets to a game at Madison Square Garden.

The contest, part of a promotional event in November 2010, involved fans solving trivia questions to find the players in person. Chalamet's sharp knowledge of the team earned him a spot at the iconic venue, where he watched the Knicks secure a decisive 112-91 victory. The standout performances of Toney Douglas, with 19 points, and Raymond Felton, who delivered a double-double, added to the unforgettable experience.

Photos from the event confirm Chalamet's attendance, proving his deep connection to the Knicks long before his rise to stardom. His dedication to the team has remained steadfast, with the actor frequently spotted courtside in recent years.

From MSG to the Big Screen

While Chalamet's Knicks fandom is endearing, his star power has skyrocketed in recent months. Prominent commercials for his upcoming film A Complete Unknown, where he portrays Bob Dylan, have brought him into the sports spotlight. Over the weekend, Chalamet also appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay as a guest picker, surprising fans with his deep understanding of college football. He stood out on the panel, accurately predicting the winner of the MAC title game.

As Chalamet continues to captivate audiences both on-screen and off, his connection to the Knicks remains a consistent thread in his story. The actor's enduring support for the team exemplifies the unshakeable bond between sports and personal identity.

Fields, meanwhile, has also advanced in his career, transitioning from player to general manager of the Atlanta Hawks. His success in NBA management mirrors Chalamet’s rise in Hollywood, showcasing the growth of two individuals who once crossed paths in a unique sports moment.