Tina Fey goes back to doing pretty much everything.

Tina Fey is about to remake the 1981 movie The Four Seasons into a Netflix series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She will pull off triple duty as co-creator, executive producer and star.

30 Rock alumni Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield will also join Fey as executive producers for the series. Fey’s production company, Little Stranger, is backed by Universal TV who will also produce the series.

The Four Seasons series remake was a hot property after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ended last fall. Netflix ultimately won the bidding war for the show.

The Four Seasons: early ’80s vs early 2020s

The film was written, directed and starred in by Alan Alda in 1981. Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Jack Weston, Rita Moreno, Sandy Dennis and Bess Armstrong round out the cast. Alda, who also had a recurring part in 30 Rock, will serve as the series’ producer along with the movie’s producer Martin Bregman’s daughter, Marissa.

The story followed three upper middle-class couples in New York City. They have an established tradition of going on vacations together during each of the seasons, hence the title. One of the characters, Nick (Cariou) leaves his wife Anne (Dennis) after 21 years marriage, during the spring trip at their country house. Nick then decides to take a much younger woman, Ginny (Armstrong) on the succeeding summer, fall and winter trips.

This caused the other couples Jack (Alda) and Kate (Burnett) and Danny (Weston) and Claudia (Moreno) to feel uncomfortable. The two couples think that by allowing Nick and Ginny to vacation with them, they are effectively betraying their friend Anne.

The Four Seasons series will Fey’s first lead role on either TV or streaming since 2013. However, she’s had recurring parts on Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. She was also in A Haunting in Venice and Maggie Moore(s).

Just last year, TikTok celebrated one of Fey’s most famous creations, the 2004 Mean Girls movie, on Oct. 3 as Mean Girls Day. The social media platform posted the entire movie in 23 parts.

Fey has had a home in Netflix since the streaming platform picked up Kimmy Schmidt after NBC passed on the series. She also voices one of the characters on Netflix’s animated series Mulligan. Girls5Eva, of which Fey is an executive producer, is also on the streamer for its third season, after seasons one and two ran on Peacock.

Fey, Fisher and Wigfield will be joined as executive producers by David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond.