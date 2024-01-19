Tina Fey addressed the modern adaption of Mean Girls film, citing milennial resistance while working on the musical.

Tina Fey's ingredient for keeping Mean Girls timeliness is her kids' input, steering clear of overthinking by millennials.

In a recent interview, Fey discussed the evolution of the beloved high-school comedy. And its adaptation for a new generation. Addressing the marketing tagline, “This isn't your mother's ‘Mean Girls,'” Fey acknowledged some millennial resistance. She laughed about the reaction.

“It did expose a little millennial narcissism: When you went, there were other people in the theater too! And some of them may have been older than you! It was so centering themselves in the story.”

Tina Fey, on Mean Girls, revealed consulting her kids on certain aspects. Such as the format of the Burn Book. Her older daughter advised against overthinking it. Emphasizing the need to maintain the timeless quality of the story.

Reflecting on the show's Broadway success, Fey credited cable TV for its prolonged impact, catching viewers as they entered their teenage years. The new Mean Girls film released on Friday, retains iconic elements from the original. Capturing a mix of nostalgia and modernization.

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the film introduces modern elements like TikTok-friendly song arrangements and storytelling through smartphones. However, Tina Fey ensured the new Mean Girls film didn't rely solely on Gen Z lingo or trendy references, Keeping the narrative grounded in its timeless appeal.

As the new cast steps into the iconic roles, Tina Fey expressed excitement about the upcoming film and praised the new Plastics,. “I can't wait for people to see them in this movie.”

The Mean Girls journey continues for Tina Fey as she updates the stage musical for a London production in June, hinting at the potential for more creative twists in the future.