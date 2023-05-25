Renowned artist Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, passed away at the age of 83 in her Switzerland home. Following the news of her death, attention turned to the lyrics of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s hit song Drunk in Love, where the couple referenced Tina and her ex-husband Ike Turner’s abusive relationship. Jay-Z’s rap line, “I’m Ike Turner, turn up baby, no, I don’t play, Page Six shares. Now eat the cake, Anna Mae said, ‘Eat the cake, Anna Mae,'” sparked controversy. The cake reference stemmed from a pastry dispute between Ike and Tina.

A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on ‘Drunk in Love’ say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her. Tina said she ‘wasn’t surprised’ Jay-Z had compared himself to Ike 👀 pic.twitter.com/OoTA5p305L — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) May 24, 2023

Beyoncé, who paid tribute to the late icon on her website, expressed love, gratitude, and admiration for Tina’s inspirational legacy. However, fans resurfaced their criticism of the couple for making light of Tina’s traumatic experiences. On social media, one Twitter user voiced disdain for treating the abuse as a joke, while another condemned the lyrics as disrespectful and horrific.

This is not the first time “Drunk in Love” faced scrutiny. Upon its release, an edited version was necessary for British radio due to its content. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, they asked Tina Turner about the song, to which she responded with apparent disappointment, saying, “Yeah, I’m not surprised.”

The controversy surrounding the song resurfaced with Tina’s passing, with fans highlighting the insensitivity of referencing her abusive relationship. The lyrics have sparked a renewed conversation about the importance of respecting the struggles individuals face and the need to address them responsibly in popular culture.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, known for their musical collaborations, have faced criticism in the past for various aspects of their work. As Tina Turner’s fans mourn her loss and celebrate her legacy, they continue to call out the couple for their references to her traumatic past, highlighting the need for sensitivity and awareness in artistic expressions.