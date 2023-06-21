A new documentary titled “Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea” has been announced by U.K. broadcaster Channel 5, shedding light on the heartrending search and rescue efforts to locate a missing tourist submersible before it runs out of its four-day air supply. The documentary, set to air on Thursday at 7 p.m. local time, will be presented by Dan Walker, host of 5 News, Variety reports.

The focus of the live special will revolve around the missing Titan submersible, which vanished during an underwater expedition to observe the wreck of the Titanic on June 18. The program aims to delve into various aspects, including the exploration itself, the rise of extreme tourism, and the ongoing rescue attempts. Above all, it seeks to convey the human story of the five individuals trapped at the bottom of the ocean, who are dearly missed by their families.

Ian Rumsey, the managing director of content at ITN, stated that the documentary would be approached with sensitivity, given the gravity of the situation. ITN's expertise in producing fast-turnaround documentaries and their commitment to responsible filmmaking will ensure that the story is treated with utmost care.

The missing Titan submersible is operated by OceanGate Expeditions and carries five individuals on board. Among them are Shahzada Dawood, a British-Pakistani businessman, and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, as well as Hamish Harding, a British businessman and space tourist. The crew also includes Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a former French Navy commander and expert diver, and Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate, Inc. and the submersible pilot.

OceanGate issued an official statement emphasizing their primary focus on the well-being of the crew and their commitment to ensuring their safe return. They expressed gratitude for the extensive assistance provided by multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies in the search and rescue operation. Updates on the situation will be shared as soon as they become available.