Cardi B isn't holding back when it comes to expressing her disapproval of Brian Szasz, the stepson of a British billionaire, who chose to attend a Blink-182 concert while his family's Titanic tourist submersible remains missing. The rapper took to her Instagram Story on June 20 to criticize Brian's decision, labeling it as wildly inappropriate, TMZ reports.

Cardi B speaks on the missing billionaire aboard the Titanic tourist submarine 👀https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo pic.twitter.com/zBhRz9Gfs7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 21, 2023

“People are like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at home?' Yes,” Cardi stated emphatically. She voiced her belief that if she were in a similar situation, she would expect her loved ones to show more concern. According to her, they should be by her side, anxiously awaiting updates and sharing her sorrow.

Brian, who was one of the five individuals inside OceanGate's Titan submersible, proudly acknowledged his family connection online and defended his attendance at the Blink-182 concert, arguing that his family would want him to enjoy himself.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cardi B also touched on the concept of money buying happiness, expressing sadness at the notion that being a billionaire doesn't necessarily guarantee love and care from others. In her opinion, she would prefer to be poor and loved rather than wealthy and ignored.

While Brian seemed unfazed by the criticism and defended his actions, he faced backlash on social media, with many users condemning his perceived insensitivity and making callous jokes about his impending inheritance.

Upon seeing Cardi B's rant, Brian responded with a post of his own, accusing the rapper of seeking clout and criticizing her for attempting to capitalize on his family's suffering. He explained that attending the concert was a coping mechanism for him instead of staying home and watching the news.

The controversy surrounding Brian's decision continues to spark heated discussions, with opinions divided on whether his attendance at the concert was appropriate given the circumstances. As of now, the fate of the missing Titanic submersible remains unknown.