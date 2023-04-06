Perhaps the Tennessee Titans will make further changes in the summer of 2023. Recall that they still have some voids to fill on their depth chart. They can, of course, do so through the draft. But, there are a few rookie prospects that may be labeled “traps” for the Titans. Here we’ll look at the rookie prospects that the Tennessee Titans must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

New Titans GM Ran Carthon will take the lead in the upcoming draft after the Titans dismissed their former general manager, Jon Robinson. Although head coach Mike Vrabel will provide input, Carthon is expected to be the man with the plan.

Despite having only six picks, the Titans still have control over all their selections except for the fourth and sixth rounds. Tennessee traded their 2023 fourth-rounder and a 2022 second-round pick to acquire Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. The trade was unsuccessful as Jones recorded career-lows. As such, the Titans released him in March 2022. Tennessee then received a sixth-round pick from the Falcons in the Jones deal but traded their own 2023 sixth-rounder for Robert Woods, a veteran pass catcher from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans have several options for their No. 11 pick. These include addressing the unsettled quarterback position, considering offensive tackle prospects, or pursuing other avenues. Ryan Tannehill remains on the team, of course. However, the future under center is uncertain. And then there’s also the question of drafting potential WR1 talents. Right now, the Titan’s receiving corps doesn’t exactly inspire fear in their opponents. Nonetheless, the Titans have multiple options at their disposal for the upcoming draft.

Let’s look at the players that the Titans must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Jalin Hyatt

Jalin Hyatt was awarded the Biletnikoff Award for being one of the most dynamic receivers in college football during the 2022 season. He is also the first player in Tennessee football’s history to receive the prestigious award. Hyatt’s easy acceleration, nimbleness, and speed have made him an explosive athlete who can outrun defenders with ease.

However, there are concerns about his transition to the next level. Keep in mind that Hyatt comes from Tennessee’s spread offense. This scheme provided ample space for him to release into and adjust to coverage. We’re not sure if the Titans will do something similar even if they do draft Hyatt. Consequently, his processing and timing may be challenged. Although Hyatt is a competitive blocker and ball carrier, his slender build means he may have trouble with NFL-level physicality or play strength. Furthermore, most of his production at Tennessee came from the slot. His release package has not been adequately challenged yet. Hyatt projects as a mid-second-rounder, so the Titans should avoid him in the first round.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jalin Hyatt is going to be a DUDE in the NFL pic.twitter.com/6f5VGnWUX7 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 30, 2023

2. Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte has been a part of the 2023 NFL Draft conversation since he tallied 308 receiving yards in one game during his freshman year. Boutte also led the nation in touchdown catches in his sophomore year before a season-ending injury. However, he had a junior year with a significant lack of production due to coaching and QB changes. That said, his natural athleticism and playmaking ability with the ball in his hands have remained consistent throughout his career.

When lined up as an outside receiver, Boutte needs to speed up his cadence and foot-fire in his release. He tends to release too slowly, giving defensive backs the opportunity to alter his route. Boutte also needs to work on extending away from his frame and catching the football in closely-contested situations to increase his catch radius. He just has to become a more reliable receiver. Additionally, he tends to have focus drops on occasion. These are moments when he loses focus on the ball and drops it while preparing to run with it. Although Boutte has the ability to improve in these areas, he needs to focus and continuously work on them. These question marks make him a must-pass in the first round.

1. Josh Downs

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs had a successful college career with back-to-back 1,000-yard and 8-plus touchdown seasons. Downs lacks size and a large catch radius, though. This makes him vulnerable to physical coverage. For sure, he’ll face that in the NFL. He is primarily used in the slot and has room for improvement in his release package and play-side run blocking. Downs has also struggled with drops, which is an area he needs to work on.

Despite his limitations, Downs is an outstanding college player and was a three-sport athlete in high school. He earned playing time as a true freshman and became the No. 1 receiver for Sam Howell last season. That just proves his ability to adapt to different quarterbacks. That said, Downs may not be suitable for those who prefer traditional height and weight measurements. He does have the potential to succeed in the NFL, but he will need a lot of continuous improvement. We don’t think the Titans have the luxury of waiting for that to happen, though. If he’s still miraculously still available after Day 1, the Titans should take him. However, they should consider passing on him in the first two rounds.