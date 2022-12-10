By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world recently after they fired GM Jon Robinson. Prior to the game, the teams perfectly fine: they were on top of the division, and hadn’t really struggled that much this year. However, a loss to the ex-Tennessee star AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to be the catalyst for this abrupt exit.

Now, the Titans’ controlling owner, Amy Adams Strunk, revealed why she made the decision to fire Jon Robinson in the middle of the season. Strunk said that she didn’t want to drag on the situation too long in an interview with the Associated Press. That’s quite commendable, really, to recognize a problem and immediately act on it.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to make hard decisions. Once I made the decision, I was like, ’I can’t sit on it. I’ve got to go ahead and do it to be fair to Jon.′ I don’t know how many weeks we (Titans) have left in the season. There could be a lot more hopefully in our season, and it just didn’t seem like the right thing to do to drag this along.”

While the Titans have found consistent regular season success under Robinson, they haven’t exactly gotten the same level of playoff success. That, coupled with Robinson’s inability to keep marquee free-agents in town, eventually led to his exit.

The Titans’ decision to fire Jon Robinson now also works out for the team in the long run. Now that they’ve gotten rid of the ex-GM, they can immediately start their search of a new GM. Ideally, they might be able to find a new manager before the offseason. That would make their lives a lot easier.