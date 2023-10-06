The Tennessee Titans enter Week 5 after looking really good against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The Titans were quite impressive as they ran roughshod over the Bengals. Consequently, the Titans enter Week 5 carrying a 2-2 record facing a very dynamic Indianapolis Colts squad. As such, the Titans have to be wary of the Colts in Week 5. As the Titans prepare to face the Colts, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans Bounced Back in Week 4

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The Titans bounced back from their previous week's loss to the Cleveland Browns, where they managed only 94 yards. In contrast, the Titans had a complete performance against the Bengals. Ryan Tannehill threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, while the Titans' defense held the Bengals to just a field goal in the first quarter. The Titans scored 21 points in the second quarter to take control of the game, and they led 24-3 at halftime.

The Bengals struggled offensively throughout the game. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for only 165 yards and no touchdowns. The Bengals settled for a field goal in the first quarter after having first-and-goal from the Titans 10, and they failed to score a first-half touchdown for the fourth consecutive game. The Titans' defense also forced a turnover in the third quarter. Linebacker Trevis Gipson stripped Burrow of the ball and safety Kevin Byard recovered. The Titans' win improved their record to 2-2, while the Bengals fell to 1-3 on the season.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans as they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

1. Ryan Tannehill exceeds 250 passing yards and throws two touchdowns.

In the recent victory over the Bengals, Tannehill completed 18 of 25 passes for 240 yards, securing one touchdown and one interception. While Derrick Henry played a pivotal role in Sunday's win, Tannehill made significant contributions, too. These included a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and four completions covering over 20 yards, marking a season-high. Despite this positive performance, Tannehill has only managed three total touchdowns in four games while turning the ball over four times. Nevertheless, he is likely to remain the starting quarterback as long as the Titans stay competitive.

Tannehill's season has been inconsistent, but he has the potential to shine against the Colts. The Colts defense has allowed an average of 267.5 passing yards per game this season. We expect Tannehill to exploit their vulnerabilities in the passing game. As such, he should put up over 250 yards with two TDs this week.

2. Derrick Henry is poised to rush for over 120 yards.

In Week 4 against the Bengals, Henry carried the ball 22 times for 122 yards and notched one touchdown. He also contributed with one reception for 11 yards and threw a two-yard passing touchdown. While Henry's production had been declining in previous games, he reversed that trend with his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He broke through with several significant runs. These included a 29-yard touchdown run where he powered through several potential tacklers. Henry also found unconventional ways to contribute to the offense by throwing a two-yard touchdown pass to Josh Whyle after taking a direct snap at the goal line.

Henry has been a crucial player for the Titans this season. After a strong showing in Week 4, he is poised for another standout performance in Week 5. The Colts' defense has struggled against the run this season, allowing an average of 136.5 rushing yards per game. This makes it likely that Henry will excel. We have him easily getting 120+ yards here with perhaps another endzone appearance.

3. Anticipate the Titans' defense to generate three turnovers.

The Titans' defense put on an impressive display in Week 4 and aims to maintain that momentum against the Colts. Colts' rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has displayed potential but has also thrown three interceptions in his first four games. The Titans' defense will seek to capitalize on Richardson's lack of experience and force turnovers to provide their offense with more scoring opportunities. We have the Titans forcing two picks and a fumble in Week 5.

4. Titans Expected to Engage in a Close Contest

Tennessee showcased a vintage performance from King Henry in their dominant victory over the Bengals on Sunday. Defensively, the Titans also limited the Bengals to an average of 4.1 yards per play. However, they now face a more dynamic offense in the Colts, who displayed resilience despite losing to the Rams in overtime. This divisional matchup is tightly contested. For most booking experts, Indianapolis holds a slim one-point favorite status. We think that's fair. Both teams will throw haymakers here, but we think the Colts will prevail in a tightly contested affair.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, as the Tennessee Titans prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, our bold predictions suggest an exciting and competitive matchup on the horizon. Expect Ryan Tannehill to capitalize on the Colts' defensive vulnerabilities and Derrick Henry to build on his recent standout performance. The Titans defense should also exploit a rookie quarterback's inexperience. There's no doubt that this divisional clash promises to be a thrilling contest. Still, the Colts are slight favorites and will be tough to beat. Fans can expect a nail-biting battle where every play counts. So, get ready for an action-packed showdown in Week 5 as these two AFC South rivals go head-to-head in pursuit of victory.