After a comeback overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had some interesting commentary about the play of his veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill late in the victory, as he told Titans reporter Sam Phalen.

“He stood in there and got the s*** knocked out of him a couple times late,” Vrabel said. “I respect the hell out of it.”

Tannehill took multiple shots late in the game, including a brutal roughing the passer penalty late in the fourth quarter after a completion to DeAndre Hopkins on third down. On the same drive, Tannehill connected again on third down to give the Titans a 27-24 lead over the Chargers.

The Chargers were able to force overtime, but it was Tannehill who was the star in overtime in a matchup against Justin Herbert. Tannehill connected once again with Hopkins for 14 yards to pull the Titans within field goal range for the game-winning kick.

The major bounce-back performance by Tannehill comes after a disastrous Week 1 showing against the New Orleans Saints where he threw three interceptions and was sacked three times in the team's 16-15 loss.

Tannehill, 35, is on the last year of his contract this season. The Titans selected QB Will Levis with a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leading to some speculation that Tannehill may be replaced at some point during the year.

While Ryan Tannehill's season debut did little to quiet that talk, his gutsy performance against the Chargers showed once again why Titans head coach Mike Vrabel trusts in him to lead the Titans.

Tennessee moved to 1-1 with the win, and will head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 3.