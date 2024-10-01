After looking like one of the most hapless teams in the entire NFL, the Tennessee Titans became the latest team to get supercharged by swapping out a young quarterback for a proven arm, as, after Will Levis exited the game with an injury, Mason Rudolph marched onto the field and went to work, going 9-17 for 85 yards on the way to a 31-12 win over Tyler Huntley's Miami Dolphins.

While the former Steelers draftee didn't exactly put on an Andy Dalton-level performance, he did serve as a calming presence under center and handed off the ball to a Titans rush that played incredibly well on the night.

Are the Titans the latest team to pull the plug on a failing young QB to save the season? Well, as it turns out, the answer is no, as after the game, Callahan gave a full-throated endorsement to the Kentucky product as his guy moving forward.

“If Will Levis is healthy, 100 percent he's our quarterback,” Callahan told reporters after the game.



Asked how his team was able to overcome such a major blow losing Levis after attempting just four passes, Callahan noted that he didn't have to change much of anything, as he planned to go run-heavy regardless of who he had under center in the game.

“I knew the plan coming in. I knew the style of game we had to play to win this game. I knew they were going to have some trouble offensively and I knew we were going to be able to run the ball effectively on them. And to lean on that and make it a physical game and to make sure we possessed the ball as long as possible was part of the initial plan for this game, it wouldn't have looked much different but we felt the run was going to give us the best chance to win against this defense.”

If Levis returns to the field in Week 5, it's entirely possible Titans fans won't go full-on #WeWantMason, as, again, he didn't even throw for 100 yards and largely handed it off to Tony Pollard and company, but if the Oklahoma State product gets another chance to shine and manages his way to a win, who knows, maybe the chorus will grow and force Tennessee to make a change?