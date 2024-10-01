The Tennessee Titans are continuing their Monday Night Football battle with the Miami Dolphins. The Titans led 9-3 at halftime and increased their lead to 19-6 by the start of the fourth quarter. However, just before the second half resumed, head coach Brian Callahan made an intriguing claim about backup quarterback Mason Rudolph after Will Levis' injury.

Will Levis exited Monday's matchup with a shoulder injury and was ruled questionable to return. Mason Rudolph took over for Levis and helped the team hold its lead. When asked if Levis would return to the game, Brian Callahan gave this response:

“It’s just a matter of if he can physically play. If he can play, he’ll go, but Mason’s done a really nice job for us,” Callahan said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Mason Rudolph stayed in the game and held things down well for Levis, who did not return to the contest. Rudolph ended the night with 52 yards on 7-of-11 passes and helped the Titans to an eventual 31-12 victory.

The Dolphins' offense could not get things going on Monday night, totaling 184 yards. Tennessee's was not much better, as they amassed 284 yards. However, the biggest difference-maker was the Titans' defense. Tennessee garnered two sacks on Miami and one fumble. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. led the Titans with three solo tackles.

The Titans got their first win of the 2024 season on Monday, improving to 1-3.

Some fans believe Brian Callahan's comments about Mason Rudolph indicate him getting an increased role with the Titans. Could Rudolph's holding down of the fort on Monday lead to Will Levis' benching? Regardless of what happens, the Titans need Levis to get back one hundred percent healthy. Having him as an option will only help the team's efforts.

Tennessee looks to carry the momentum of their stout showing against Miami into their next matchup.