The Tennessee Titans have started Will Levis and Mason Rudolph at quarterback for portions of the 2024 season, and they’ll take one more look at both quarterbacks in the season finale. Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters that he plans to play both quarterbacks against the Texans in Week 18. However, Callahan did not name either of them as the starter, and he said he would make that announcement later in the week.

Rudolph started the last two weeks. He went 19-of-31 for 193 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the Titans’ 20-13 loss to the Jaguars. He’s started five games overall, and Levis has made the other 11 starts. Overall, Rudolph has thrown for 1,460 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions while leading Tennessee to a 2-5 record. Levis, meanwhile, has thrown for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while leading the Titans to a 1-8 record.

If this decision were based on their overall record, it would make sense for Tennessee to stick with Rudolph at quarterback. However, after the Titans have gone 0-2 in their last two games with Rudolph at quarterback, Callahan believes Levis deserves another shot. It'll be a tight competition at quarterback for Tennesee and could be the last chance for either to leave an impression with the Titans.

The Titans are at a quarterback crossroad

Rudolph is a free agent at the end of the season. With that in mind, this could be his last game with the Titans. Rudolph has played at the expense of Levis, who was drafted to be the future quarterback for the franchise. It's produced results, with Rudolph earning more wins than Levis. However, at 29, there's a limit to how far Rudolph can carry Tennesee. So, this might be an audition for Rudolph for not just the Titans but all of the NFL.

Levis, meanwhile, is trying his damndest to avoid being considered a bust. With a 3-13 record, Tennesee could select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft and move on from Levis. This game could be the last gasp he needs to regain Tennessee's good side. If not, the Titans could move on from Levis this summer. If that happens, the young quarterback will have to find a spot with a different team.

“It's always a position that you want to have an answer for,” said Callahan. “We have to make sure we have all the looks that we need.”

Hopefully, Levis and Rudolph show enough in Tennessee's regular-season finale to secure their NFL future.