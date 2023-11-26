Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the importance of Derrick Henry to the offense after the Week 12 win over Carolina.

The Tennessee Titans pulled off the win over the Carolina Panthers, thanks in large part to two touchdowns from star running back Derrick Henry on the day. Although Henry was mostly held in check throughout the game, his 76 rushing yards helped him eclipse 9,000 career rushing yards. Vrabel spoke about Henry's performance and what the team needs after the game, via Sam Phalen.

Mike Vrabel says the #Titans need to block better for Derrick Henry and “get him going” more consistently. Love what he saw from Henry running with space late in the game. Vrabel gave him a shoutout for reaching 9,000 career rushing yards. “We need 10,000.” pic.twitter.com/ZltUE6JREG — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) November 26, 2023

Titans need to establish the run to win moving forward

Derrick Henry hasn't been quite as effective as usual this season, for a variety of factors. A rookie quarterback in the backfield doesn't help, and Henry has been sharing time with Tyjae Spears as well. Henry, who turns 30 in January, is averaging a career-low 4.2 yards per attempt this season for the Titans.

For Tennessee to somehow sneak into the playoffs, Henry will have to great against the divisional opponents remaining on Tennessee's schedule. The good news for the Titans is that many of those games will be at home, with home games against the Colts, Texans, and Jaguars still to come.

In order to win those games and have a chance, the Titans will need massive efforts from Derrick Henry, as head coach Mike Vrabel alluded to postgame. While 1,000 more yards this season is quite the stretch, the Titans will definitely need some big performances from Henry to close out the season.

Derrick Henry and the Titans will try to keep it rolling on the ground in Week 13 against the Colts in an important AFC South battle at home.