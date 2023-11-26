While some murmurs have begun to spread regarding Mike Vrabel's job status, Jeffery Simmons wants him to remain with the Titans.

In a season to forget, the Tennessee Titans were able to pick up a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. While the Titans still have a losing record, Jeffery Simmons doesn't think that falls solely on Mike Vrabel's shoulders.

Tennessee came away with a 17-10 victory, moving to 4-7 on the year. After the win, Simmons gave a glowing endorsement of Vrabel, calling for him to remain the Titans head coach, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

“Our job is to focus, focus on winning games. I'm sure he's not worried about that. That's just noise on the outside,” Simmons said. “It's his will, his leadership. Sometimes we disagree, he knows that's a part of football. Me and Vrabel have a great connection. Block out the outside noise it's time for us to start stacking wins.”

Simmons supports Vrabel

Simmons noted that Vrabel does a great job of getting the team prepared each week. He gives the offense, defense and special teams three keys to focus on as they prepare for their opposition. One of the defense's goals in Week 12 was to shut down Panthers receiver Adam Thielen. Thielen had one catch for two years.

Despite the win, Mike Vrabel's name has come up as a potential hot seat candidate due to Tennessee's recent failures. After making the playoffs three straight seasons, the Titans are on the verge of back-to-back postseason whiffs.

Still, Jeffery Simmons thinks Vrabel is the right man for the job. As the Titans look to turn their franchise around, Simmons wants Vrabel to remain at the head of the table.